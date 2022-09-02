MNS functionary caught on camera slapping elderly woman, arrested
Three Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were arrested on Thursday after a video showing one of them assaulting a senior citizen went viral.
Three Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were arrested on Thursday after a video showing one of them assaulting a senior citizen went viral.
The incident occurred on August 28 at Kamathipura’s 8th lane when Prakash Devi, a chemist shop owner, objected to a bamboo pole being erected by MNS workers to display a poster welcoming visitors to the local Ganpati mandal.
In the video, party functionary Vinod Argile, who is the upavibhag pramukh or deputy division chief, can be seen slapping the woman and then getting into a heated argument with her even as locals tried to pacify them.
Also read: No woman should go through this, says Mumbai shop owner slapped by MNS leader
When Devi asked the workers to remove the pole from there, Argile said “Yeh nahi hatega udharse (this would not go from here)” and then pushed her, causing her to fall. Argile can also be seen pushing the woman twice and manhandling her.
The 60-year-old woman filed a complaint on Wednesday.
“We registered a case against Argile and two others based on the complaint and have arrested them after her medical examination,” Dyaneshwar Chavan, additional commissioner of police (central), said.
The other two accused are Raju Argile and Sandip Laad. The three have been charged under sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.
According to Chavan, Devi asked Argile and his associates not to install the poster outside her shop. “The men got abusive and following a heated argument, they slapped and pushed her.”
Argile could not be contacted for his comments. Devi did not respond to phone calls and text messages.
Also read: MNS banks on Hindutva aggression to ally with Shinde-BJP for BMC polls
Speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Argile, however, claimed that his outburst was prompted by the woman rushing at him aggressively and using expletives. “She rushed at me, and this happened in the heat of the moment... I am willing to apologise for this in public.” He also said that the victim asked them to erect the pole instead at party president Raj Thackeray’s residence.
The accused will be presented before a court on Friday. Police officers said that the chemist shop had been closed for the last few years.
The incident has invited criticism from political parties.
Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase called it “unfortunate” and asked the MNS to clarify its position on the issue.
Former Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar demanded that Argile be expelled from the MNS.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics