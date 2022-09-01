No woman should go through this, says Mumbai shop owner slapped by MNS leader
On August 28, Vinod Argile, a local leader of the MNS, was seen slapping Prakash Devi and then getting into a heated argument with her even as locals tried to pacify them, the video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, showed.
Prakash Devi, a local shop owner in Mumbai, who was slapped by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vinod Argile and two other party workers on August 28, said no other woman should face a similar ordeal.
Devi, aged 60, who owns a shop in Mumbai’s Kamathipura area, told news agency ANI on Thursday spoke about why Argile and the two men with him had slapped and hit her.
“Yes, I did file a case. Police are probing the case. They wanted to install a banner outside my shop, but I declined and told them to install it somewhere else, so they hit me... No woman should go through this,” Devi added.
The incident
On August 28, Argile, a local leader of the MNS, was seen slapping Prakash Devi and then getting into a heated argument with her even as locals tried to pacify them, the video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, showed.
Devi had objected to Argile and the MNS workers installing a bamboo pole for putting up an advertisement in front of her shop in Kamathipura, police said. Devi also said that the party workers abused her.
On Thursday, Argile and the two MNS workers were arrested for abusing, slapping and pushing Devi.
‘Viral video not complete’
MNS leader Keshav Mulay said the viral video depicting his party colleague Argile has not been edited. Speaking to ANI, Mulay said, “MNS respects women but that woman kicked our party’s banner and abused our party workers, which is edited out. Vinod Argile also has temper issues. We have faith in the judicial system.”
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
