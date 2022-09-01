In Mumbai's Kamathipura, man slaps, shoves woman during quarrel; cops vow action
Mumbai: The accused man is a member of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and has been identified as Vinod Argile.
A video of a man physically abusing an elderly woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura area allegedly over the installation of a bamboo stick (for an advertisement) in front of her shop without her consent is being widely shared on social media. The Mumbai Police said a non-cognisable offence has been registered in the case.
According to reports, the accused man is a member of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and has been identified as Vinod Argile.
The incident reportedly happened on August 28. Police said the case has been lodged at the Nagpada police station three days after later.
The woman's medical examination has been conducted, and action will be taken very soon, police have said.
An NDTV report said the MNS men were installing bamboo poles in the Mumba Devi area, but the woman, Prakash Devi, asked them not to put one in front of her medicine shop. She said the men also used abusive language against her.
A local MNS leader has said the party does not support such acts. "Our senior leaders will take action against it. But the video being shown is incomplete," Keshav Mule, local ward chief, was quoted as saying by Free Press Journal.
