Pawar firm on his stand, panel to decide new NCP chief today

Mumbai: Two days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar decided to step down from his role, on Thursday party workers continued to urge their leader to reconsider his decision – some even penned letters in blood. Meanwhile, the 18-member committee formed by Pawar to name the new national president of the party will meet today. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule tries to pacify as she interacts with party workers and supporters during their 'dharna' urging Pawar to withdraw his resignation. (HT PHOTO)

The committee is likely to consider the demand that the veteran leader rethink his resignation. It is expected to come up with a proposal to appoint a working president to assist Pawar in routine work.

The suggestion was made after NCP leaders urged Pawar to consider leading the party for the crucial Lok Sabha and assembly elections scheduled next year. Pawar however is firm in his decision, said state NCP president Jayant Patil, on Thursday. “I shared with him the sentiments of everyone I met over the last two days. As the Maharashtra president, I am worried about the next elections. I also believe if Pawar saheb continues in his position, there will be justice for all,” said Patil. About the committee, he added, “Pawar saheb wants his successor to be named in a democratic way.”

A senior party functionary said, “The committee could come up with a proposal urging Pawar to continue as national president and appoint a working president assist him – it could be Supriya Sule or another senior leader.”

Meanwhile, protesters continued to fill up the staircase of Y B Chavan Centre for the second consecutive day, even as Pawar held informal meetings with his legislators and colleagues in his fifth floor office. A few workers wrote their appeal in blood, compelling senior leaders such as Praful Patel and Supriya Sule to step forward, asking them to control their emotions and withdraw the protest.

“Please stop this, I request you all with folded hands -- do not use blood to write a letter,” Sule told party workers. Sule decided to speak to them at Pawar’s behest, she informed the gathered crowd. “Saheb is really hurt with all this, I request you to stop the protest,” said Sule.

Of the people who penned the letters was Gurjot Singh Keer, state secretary from NCP youth wing. His note read: “Saheb, I request you to take back the decision.” Mehmoob Shaikh, state president, NCP youth wing said others would follow suit of the NCP supremo did not respect their sentiments.

On his way out of the premises, Pawar met them and said they will not have to sit in protest after two days. The protest was called off after that.

Pawar reached his office at 10 am on Thursday and met people for over five hours. It was followed by informal meetings with senior leaders, which continued even after Pawar had called it a day.

