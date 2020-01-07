NCC training in schools of 6 dists from next academic session in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:11 IST

The Punjab government will start compulsory National Cadet Corps (NCC) training for students of classes 9 and 11 in government schools of six districts from the academic session 2020-21.

The NCC training, which was first announced by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh as a pilot project last year, will be launched in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Sangrur and Patiala districts. There are 669 high schools and 556 senior secondary schools in these districts with an estimated enrolment of 1.36-lakh students in classes 9 and 11 who will be provided training from the coming academic session as per the roadmap prepared by the school education department, according to two senior officials who did not want to be named.

Of these, around 74,000 students are expected to be from Class 9 and the remaining 62,000 from Class 11. “These are estimated numbers. The actual enrolment will be known at the start of the academic session. The students of Classes 10 and 12 have not been included because they have to study for board exams,” they said. The annual cost of running the programme in six districts in the first year has been put at ₹24 crore in a proposal submitted to the finance department last month.

The department proposes to engage at least 1,200 ex-servicemen, including retired junior commissioned officers (JCOs), to implement and monitor the programme to begin with. While one ex-serviceman of havildar rank will be hired for each school to impart the NCC training, one JCO will be appointed in a supervisory position for every 10 schools.

The school education department plans to start training from April 1 and is now awaiting release of funds to get going. The department had finalised the roadmap for programme implementation in a meeting chaired by finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal who is being credited with the idea to impart NCC training to schoolchildren. The programme will be gradually extended to other districts as well. At present, 8% students of high and senior secondary classes opt for NCC training in the state-run schools.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had first announced his government’s plans to make NCC training mandatory in schools and colleges to inculcate a strong sense of discipline among the youth and to make them employable in the armed and paramilitary forces, making Punjab the only state in the country to introduce such a programme.

As per the initial plan, NCC training was to be first launched in Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts along the international border with Pakistan, but three more districts, including Patiala and Sangrur, home districts of the chief minister and school education minister Vijay Inder Singla, have been included.