Nepal citizen, who worked at a pet clinic in South Delhi, found hanging from tree near IIT campus(PLEASE TAKE SUICIDE HELPLINE NEXT/BELOW THE STORY)

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:08 IST

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was found hanging from a tree outside the boundary wall adjoining the IIT-Delhi campus flyover in south Delhi on Saturday morning. Passersby who saw the man’s body hanging alerted the police control room. Police said the man, a citizen of Nepal, worked as a helper at a pet clinic in south Delhi. His colleagues at the clinic told the police that the man had left the clinic on Thursday after saying he had to visit his critically ill son back home.

According to the police, they received a call reporting the hanging around 7.30am. The man had reportedly used a plastic rope to hang himself. A senior police officer who did not wish to be named, said when a police team reached the spot in Ber Sarai on Outer Ring Road, they found the man’s wallet and cell phone on his person. The officer said that no valuable was missing from his possession, which has led the police to believe it may be a case of suicide, and said that, prima facie, there is no foul play behind the man’s death.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said the body has been sent for an autopsy, which is due to be conducted on Sunday.

“The crime team has inspected the spot. He worked and lived at a pet clinic, where he had been a helper for 20 years. Before leaving the clinic, he told colleagues of his son who was critically ill, and claimed he was returning to Nepal to see him,” Arya said.

Police said the man’s family live in a village in western Nepal. “His family members have been informed and they are expected to reach Delhi on Sunday. No suicide note was recovered from him. Inquest proceedings are being conducted,” Arya said.