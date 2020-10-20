e-paper
No Covid casualty in Chandigarh after 3 weeks

With 63 patients being discharged, the number of those recovered continued to be more than the fresh cases, which stood at 40 on Monday

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh on Monday reported no casualty due to Covid-19 for the first time since September 28. The fatality rate stands at 1.52%.

Meanwhile, with 63 patients being discharged, the number of those recovered continued to be more than the fresh cases, which stood at 40 on Monday.

While 13,686 people have tested positive in the Union Territory so far, 12,617 (92.2%) have recovered and 208 have died, leaving 861 active case.

In Mohali, two more people lost battle against the virus on Monday, while 21 tested positive and 67 were discharged.

The total stands at 11,774, of which 700 cases remain active. As many as 10,850 (92.2%) patients have recovered while 224 have died.

Panchkula recorded one death and 18 new cases. The deceased was indentified as an 83-year-old man from Sector 14. It took the toll to 107.

The district has reported 6,855 cases so far, of which 6,456 (94.2%) have been cured and 292 remain active.

Second sero survey begins in Panchkula

The second round of serosurveillance started in Panchkula on Monday. “A total of 720 samples from 16 clusters will be collected under the survey,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon.

A serological survey is an epidemiological tool that helps in detecting unreported or past cases of Covid-19 and in understanding the prevalence of the disease in communities.

Panchkula was among five districts in Haryana where the survey started in late June.Out of 355 tests conducted, nine were found to be positive for Covid-19 antibodies, least among the five districts.

