No international flight from Chandigarh this winter

Flights to Dubai and Sharjah, which were operating before the lockdown, have also been left out

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
The number of domestic flights has been reduced from 36 to 29 in the winter schedule of Chandigarh International Airport.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Chandigarh International Airport has not listed any international flight in its winter schedule that will come into force on Sunday (October 25) and last till March 27 next year.

Flights to Dubai and Sharjah, which were operating before the lockdown, have also been left out.

Dashing the hopes of travel buffs, tour operators and industrialists, there is no new destination added on the domestic circuit as well. In fact, the number of domestic flights has been reduced from 36 to 29 in the schedule.

The summer schedule released in March this year had added some new destinations in the domestic circuit. The winter schedule has nothing exciting to offer, except changes in some flight timings.

In April last year, round-the-clock operations had begun at the airport, allowing landing of bigger aircraft, including Airbus 330 and and Boeing 787-800 (Dreamliner). However, even after 18 months, no big aircraft is in the pipeline.

