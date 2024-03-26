‘No registry, no vote’ campaign gathers steam at Noida, Greater Noida high-rises

Fed up with false assurances and desperate to get their flats registries done, homebuyers and residents of several societies in Noida and Greater Noida West have joined “No Registry, No Vote” campaign and have put up large banners on their society gates and balconies. Earlier on March 15, HT reported that the ”No Registry, No Vote” banners were put up at Sector 75’s Futec Gateway society on March 10, where about 566 homebuyers have been waiting for their registries since 2015. Later, several more housing societies started putting up similar banners. (HT Photo)

Residents said they did this to register their protest with candidates who visit them for campaigning ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier on March 15, HT reported that the ”No Registry, No Vote” banners were put up at Sector 75’s Futec Gateway society on March 10, where about 566 homebuyers have been waiting for their registries since 2015.

Deepankar Arora, resident of the society, said, “All of us are waiting for registry of our flats. We have put up these banners so that candidates asking for votes notice our concerns and take them up with authorities so as to expedite our registry process.”

Later on March 16, Gardenia Glory society in Sector 46, where 1,450 homebuyers have been waiting for their registries since 2016, also put up similar banners.

“Over the past eight years, we have repeatedly approached authorities to help with our registries. The builder has to pay ₹600 crore dues so why are we being punished for that? Over these years, several candidates have come to us asking for votes and every time they say that after elections, our registries will take place, but nothing happens. Hence, this time, we have decided not to vote as none of the candidates will protect our rights,” said Kailash Pandey, a resident of the society who is also an advocate.

In Greater Noida West, homebuyers of 250 flats of Himalaya Pride society in Techzone 4 have been waiting for their registries since 2020. The society has a total of 1,176 flats.

Naresh Nautiyal, a resident of the society, said, “We put up the banners on March 24 on our balconies so that candidates will know that they will not get our votes as our flats’ registries are pending.”

At Nirala Greenshire society in Sector 2, homebuyers of 500 flats are awaiting registries since 2020, which has a total of 1,035 flats.

“We put up ”No Registry, No Vote” banners at our society on March 16 as our demands have fallen on deaf ears until now. The homebuyers have decided not to vote unless their flat registries are completed,” said Kapil Khare, a resident of Greenshire.

When his response was sought on the matter, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Verma, who is also the district election officer, said the administration will take cognizance of such societies.

“Not casting their vote is not a solution to the problem as registries are done by following due process. Moreover, district administration’s efforts are to increase the voting percentage and such residents that are putting up banners informing that they will not vote, will be counselled by the administration and urged to vote,” said Verma.