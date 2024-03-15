‘No registry, no vote’ banners put up for MP Mahesh Sharma

Noida: Banners stating “Help us, Dr Mahesh Sharma”, “No registry, no vote” have come up at two high-rise societies in Sector 75, with residents demanding from their Member of Parliament Dr Mahesh Sharma to help them with the pending registry of their flats. Banners reading ‘Help us, Dr Mahesh Sharma’, ‘No registry, no vote’ have come up at two high-rise societies -- Futec Gateway and JM Aroma society. (HT Photo)

Several such yellow and red banners have been put up at Futec Gateway society in Sector 75 where about 566 homebuyers have been waiting for their registries for years.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“While 400 families have moved into the homes without getting possession, 160 others are still paying EMIs as well as rents for the last nine years,” said Sunil Gupta, from Futec Buyers Welfare Association, and a resident of the society.

“All of us are waiting for the registry of our flats. We have put up these banners so that the MP notices us and can voice our concerns with authorities so that our registry process can be expedited,” he said, adding that the residents put up the banners on March 10.

At JM Aroma society, the residents have been waiting for the registry of their flats for the last nine years. Here, the registries of at least 350 of the total 600 flats remain pending, they said.

“The project was to be handed over to the home buyers in 2015 but till now, registry of at least 350 flats is pending. While we understand that the builders are yet to pay their due because of which the registries are stuck, we urge the MP to help us in the matter,” said MD Singh, a resident of the society.

When asked, Dr Mahesh Sharma, the incumbent MP recently named to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, termed the banners as “politically motivated”. He said that the BJP government has delivered on its promises of ensuring flat registries of homebuyers.

“Those, who have put up these banners seem to be politically motivated. Let them do their work, while we do ours. As an MP of Gautam Budh Nagar for the last decade, I have tried my best to raise the voice of the homebuyers,” he said.

“I raised this matter in the parliament, due to which registries have begun and in the next 15 days, 22,000 registries will be handed over to homebuyers. The chief minister will also be handing over registry papers to Noida’s homebuyers in an event this week,” Sharma added.

He was referring to the new realty policy adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government in December 2023 which offers waivers on interest and penalties to builders who come forward to pay dues, and will allow property registrations to take place if real estate companies clear 25% of their dues.