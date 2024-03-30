 ‘No registry, no vote’: Noida authority asks builder to pay dues - Hindustan Times
‘No registry, no vote’: Noida authority asks builder to pay dues

Ashni Dhaor
Mar 30, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Noida authority officials held a meeting with residents of Gardenia Glory, its builder, and district administration officials to address concerns

Noida: Days after residents of Gardenia Glory society in Sector 46, Noida put up banners of “no registry, no vote”, the Noida authority has directed the concerned builder to pay dues by April 12 so that registry of flats at the society can be started, officials said on Friday.

No registry, no vote’ banners had been put up at two high-rise societies in Sector 75, with residents seeking help with the pending registry of their flats. (HT Photo)

In return, the residents of the society have removed banners of their campaign, after getting assurance from the Noida authority officials.

On March 27, HT had reported residents of several group housing societies in Noida had put up “no registry, no vote” banners as their flat registries are pending. Gardenia Glory society, where 1,450 homebuyers have been waiting for their registries since 2016, had put up the banners on March 16.

Following this, the Noida authority officials on March 28 held a meeting with the residents of Gardenia Glory, its builder, and district administration officials to address the residents’ concerns, said officials.

Anil Singh, assistant general manager (group housing), Noida authority, who chaired the meeting, said that taking cognisance of the news report regarding residents’ protest, a meeting was called wherein all stakeholders were present.

“In the meeting, the residents of Gardenia Glory demanded registration of the flats allotted under the said project. It was also said that if registration is not done then they will boycott voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Singh informed that after calculation in accordance with the recommendations of Amitabh Kant committee on delayed real estate projects, the 25 percent of the total amount payable by the builder against the society is 140.53 crore.

“If this amount is deposited by the builder by April 12, 2024 then registries of the flats will begin. The builder has assured that the directives will be followed. We have also instructed the residents of the society to stop their protest and withdraw the ‘no registry, no vote’ banners completely,” he added.

The residents said that they have removed the banners and welcome the Authority’s decision.

“We are grateful that the Authority took cognisance of our protest and directed the builder to pay the sum so that registries can begin…and we have removed the banners as well,” said Kailash Pandey, a resident of the society who also represented the residents at the meeting.

When asked, Singh informed that a similar meeting has not been held with any other society so far.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times.

