Noida authority frees 56,000sqm land from illegal colonisers

ByHTC
Apr 15, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The land, located in 12 spots of eight villages, is worth ₹236.80 crore as per the prevailing market rates, according to officials

NOIDA: The Noida authority has freed at least 56,885 square metres of land in its month-long drive from illegal colonisers, officials said.

The drive was carried out by the Noida authority’s joint teams in villages including Sadarpur, Salarpur, Sorkha Jahidabad, Mamura, Gulavali, Assadullapur, Moyiyapur, and Garhi Samastipur. (HT Photo)
The drive was carried out by the Noida authority’s joint teams in villages including Sadarpur, Salarpur, Sorkha Jahidabad, Mamura, Gulavali, Assadullapur, Moyiyapur, and Garhi Samastipur. (HT Photo)

The land, located in 12 spots of eight villages, is worth 236.80 crore as per the prevailing market rates, they added.

Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M has directed the land and the civil department to work in coordination to take effective measures against those, who are grabbing the government land and carving out unauthorised housing or commercial projects, and luring “innocent buyers” by selling them cheap plots.

“Our joint teams have carried out the drives and demolished the unauthorised structures built in our notified area. Our action against the unauthorised structures will continue,” the CEO said.

The drive that was launched on March 12 lasted till April 13. It was carried out by the authority’s joint teams in villages including Sadarpur, Salarpur, Sorkha Jahidabad, Mamura, Gulavali, Assadullapur, Moyiyapur, and Garhi Samastipur.

“There were a total of 17 khasra numbers (land record numbers) in which the authority freed the land on which the land mafia were selling either the residential plots or the commercial plots, without having the authority’s permission. As per the Uttar Pradesh industrial act-1976, no person or company can carve out plots or develop any kind of building without getting the map approved,” said a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to the media.

As per the rules, the authority has notified the land located in the villages for a planned development in Noida. And no individual or company is allowed to carry out construction without having the building map approved and permission for building the project in this notified area, officials added.

“If anyone builds a project without map approval or permission, then it is an illegal act. We keep issuing public notices, appealing to the general public not to buy the plots in these illegal projects because the authority will demolish these projects,” the official added.

