 Godrej Properties wins bid for Noida land with revenue potential of ₹3,000 cr - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Real Estate / Godrej Properties highest bidder for land parcel in Noida with revenue potential of 3000 crore

Godrej Properties highest bidder for land parcel in Noida with revenue potential of 3000 crore

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 11:00 AM IST

Spread over around 6.46 acres, the land parcel in Noida will offer around 1.4 million sq ft of development potential, Godrej Properties said

Listed real estate developer Godrej Properties has won the bid for a 6.45-acre group housing plot in Noida that will have a total estimated revenue potential of around 3,000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Listed real estate developer Godrej Properties has won the bid for a 6.45-acre group housing plot in Noida that will have a total estimated revenue potential of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Photo by Pixabay)
Listed real estate developer Godrej Properties has won the bid for a 6.45-acre group housing plot in Noida that will have a total estimated revenue potential of around 3,000 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Photo by Pixabay)

Spread over around 6.46 acres, the land is strategically located in Sector 44, one of the most prime locations in Noida. The land parcel will offer around 1.4 million square feet of development potential and an estimated revenue potential of 3,000 crore comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations, the company said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The company said that it has been declared the highest bidder and has secured the allotment letter to develop a prime land parcel in Noida through an e-auction conducted by the NOIDA Authority.

Also Read: Godrej Properties wins bid for group housing plot for 506 crore in Sector 44, Noida

This will be the sixth project of Godrej Properties in Noida. With its well-planned infrastructure, wide roads, and proximity to Delhi, Noida offers a high-quality lifestyle and good connectivity, the company said.

Also Read: Godrej Properties acquires a 12.5-acre land parcel in Hyderabad; eyes revenue potential of 3500 crore

Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We have witnessed strong demand for our existing projects in Noida and this project will further strengthen our development portfolio in NCR (National Capital Region). This fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents.”

Also Read: Godrej Properties to develop township project in Bengaluru with a revenue potential of 5000 crore

On the financial front, Godrej Properties reported an 11 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at 62.72 crore for the December quarter. Total income rose to 548.31 crore in the quarter from 404.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On