Carry out survey on case to case basis on illegal farmhouses, says Noida CEO

The chief executive officer of the Noida authority, Lokesh M, on Thursday, said that the land department has been instructed by the authority to conduct a physical survey of illegal farmhouses built on Yamuna and Hindon riverbeds, on a case-by-case basis, in preparation for a demolition drive. The Yamuna riverbed has become a hub for illegal farmhouses, while the Hindon floodplain has witnessed the proliferation of illegal colonies due to the booming real estate sector in Noida and Greater Noida. (Representative Image)

The decision was made following a site inspection conducted by Lokesh M of the Yamuna and Hindon flood plains, where illegal constructions have been submerged in floodwater. One such area inspected was a private parking lot in Noida’s Sector 143, submerged in the Hindon floodplain.

Officials have already utilized drones to survey the entire floodplain of the Yamuna river, revealing that the water levels have now decreased from the danger level.

Dr. Lokesh M, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said, “We have directed all departments involved to conduct a physical survey of each farmhouse built illegally on the Hindon and Yamuna riverbeds. Our focus is to check the land records of each plot on which the farmhouses have been constructed or any other kind of construction has taken place in clear violation of the rules. Our teams will thoroughly verify the khasra number and khata number of agricultural land in the government’s records.”

According to officials, several complaints have been filed by farmers from Mangroli, Nagla Nagli, and Sorkha, alleging that the land mafia has constructed farmhouses and illegally sold residential plots on government land located in the Hindon and Yamuna riverbeds, posing life risks to those who purchased cheap plots for either residential or farmhouse purposes.

Rambir Singh, a farmer from Sorkha village, said that the Noida authority should conduct proper verifications to determine the extent of government land encroached upon by the land mafia. “If we want to make sure no further illegal construction takes place in the flood plain then the government needs to strictly stop the mushrooming of illegal colonies in the food plain otherwise in future we invite more such tragedies,” he said.

Akash Vashishtha, an environmental activist, said, “The Noida authority must stop the development of the farmhouses in Yamuna and illegal colonies in Hindon right now. Damage to the riverbed is leading to the contamination of the city’s groundwater table.”

Meanwhile, CEO Lokesh M said that their current priority is to assist flood victims, and once the flood situation is under control, the authority will proceed with the physical verification of land records for each farmhouse and initiate the demolition drive accordingly.

