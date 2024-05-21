Noida elevated road repair work to be over by June 30

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said that it will be able to complete repairing half stretch of 4.5-km Noida elevated road by June 30, as about 70 percent of this work is already over. The authority is spending ₹ 14.55 crore to repair this key city road that is partially closed for commuters’ use during the night, when the repair work is carried out. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

To be sure, the authority had started repair work on the first half from Sector 27 to Sector 61 in phase I in the month of March and completed it on May 17. Currently, in phase 2, the authority is repairing the other half stretch from Sector 61 to Sector 28.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The authority is spending ₹14.55 crore to repair this key city road that is partially closed for commuters’ use during the night, when the repair work is carried out. It commenced repairing the city’s first six-lane elevated road on March 7 after receiving complaints that at many spots the route is in dire need of repairs.

According to Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M, they have fixed the June 30 deadline because the repair work will take longer than usual.

“The work is taking longer because the work is being done manually with the help of the labourers. We have opened the elevated road for commuters during day time in view of the inconvenience caused to the general public. And the repair is done during night only so that the users do not face traffic congestion,” the CEO informed.

In January, 2017, the authority had opened the city’s first elevated road that begins from Vishwa Bharati public school and ends near Mamura Chowk Sector 61. It offers a seamless ride to thousands of commuters from Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi among other cities as it passes through the middle of the city, said officials.

Another Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to the media, explained that the repair work is taking longer because labourers heat up bitumen and other material at 150-degree temperature and then pour this onto the roads to get it settled down.

“We have deployed 150 labourers in 16 batches so that the work gets completed before the fixed deadline. We have deployed 150 labourers so that the work is completed even before the deadline,” the official said.