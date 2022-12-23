Home / Cities / Noida News / People fraudulently included in list of farmers eligible for plots in Greater Noida, probe finds

People fraudulently included in list of farmers eligible for plots in Greater Noida, probe finds

Published on Dec 23, 2022

Instead of farmers, companies, corporate houses and others made their way into the list meant only for farmers, whose land was acquired for the planned development in Great er Noida, the probe has found

According to a 2003 Allahabad high court order pertaining to rehabilitation and settlement of farmers, whose land was acquired for development projects, each farmer, who approached the court for better compensation, was eligible for 10% of the total acquired land for residential purposes, said officials. (HT Photo)
According to a 2003 Allahabad high court order pertaining to rehabilitation and settlement of farmers, whose land was acquired for development projects, each farmer, who approached the court for better compensation, was eligible for 10% of the total acquired land for residential purposes, said officials. (HT Photo)
ByVinod Rajput

The Greater Noida authority on Thursday said its probe has established that irregularities have taken place in finalising the list of farmers who became eligible for residential plots.

Instead of farmers, companies, corporate houses and others made their way into the list meant only for farmers, whose land was acquired for the planned development in Greater Noida, the probe has found.

“The probe has established that farmers who were ineligible for the plots, ended up on the list. So, the list has been quashed and further action against the officials responsible will be taken,” said Saumya Srivastava, officer on special duty of the Greater Noida authority, who was part of the probe.

Said a Greater Noida official, “The officials included ineligible people in the list by making fraudulent documents.”

According to a 2003 Allahabad high court order pertaining to rehabilitation and settlement of farmers, whose land was acquired for development projects, each farmer, who approached the court for better compensation, was eligible for 10% of the total acquired land for residential purposes, said officials.

On March 23, the authority’s land department issued a list of 133 eligible farmers, who were supposed to get residential plots. Later on July 27, the authority issued a second list of 26 farmers, who were eligible for residential plots as they fulfil the criteria of giving their land for ‘well-planned’ development.

But in August, some farmers filed complaints alleging that irregularities occurred in finalising their names. So, Greater Noida chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari ordered a probe.

Maheshwari also formed a committee consisting of additional CEO Prerna Sharma, Aditi Singh and Anand Vardhan, to make a list of officials who were involved in making the list of farmers, said officials.

    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

