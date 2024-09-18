UP govt approves Master Plan 2041 for Yamuna Expressway areas

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh government has approved its Master Plan 2041, for taking forward the development in the catchment area of Noida international airport in Jewar, which is slated to become operational by April-end 2025, and also areas along the Yamuna Expressway. The authority has addressed many objections raised by the Uttar Pradesh chief town and country planning department regarding the Urban Raya Centre, a key component of Master Plan 2041. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The UP government suggested changes related to zoning regulations for data centres, green areas, healthcare facilities, research centres, transport infrastructure, and Yamuna flood zones, among others.

The Yeida board In January 2024 approved the master plan and sent it to the government for discussions and approval. But the government in July 2024 asked Yeida to make several changes in the master plan and then resend it for approval.

“We made the suggested changes and then resent it for approvals. And finally the government has approved the Master Plan-2041. Now this master plan will guide us in industrial and urban development to cater to the demands created by the airport project,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The Yeida’s notified area is spread over 3,352 square kilometres (sqkm) in six districts of Bulandshahr, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras and Agra.

Master Plan-2041 focuses on Phase 1, covering 759 (sqkm) of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr.

Several mega projects, such as a medical device park, semiconductor park, Olympic park, electronic city, film city, central business district (CBD), and an aerotropolis around Noida international airport, are part of Master Plan-2041, said officials.

“Commercial business development is also proposed on 480 hectares to support city level business and shopping facilities. and anticipating future international sporting events in India, Yeida has also planned an Olympic park, offering comprehensive sporting facilities and accommodations for athletes,” said a Yeida official, asking not to be named.

Yeida has also addressed objections from the chief town and country planning department regarding the Urban Raya Centre.

“A Heritage City project is planned near Mathura in the Raya Urban Centre at a cost of ₹7,200 crore in the first phase, covering 753 acres. Now that the Master Plan 2041 is approved, the authority will begin development in Raya of Mathura, Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr area,” said Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 24, 2001, had established YEIDA for planned development along 165km Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra. The objective was to set up industries to generate employment and develop urban areas in the region. Around 2 lakh hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts — Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra — were notified under YEIDA.