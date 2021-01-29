UP govt gives green signal for land acquisition for second phase of Jewar airport

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹4,000 crore for land acquisition for the second phase of the Noida International airport scheduled to come up at Jewar. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has been told to begin work on the same.

“We have received communication from the state government on this to start work on the second phase. Subsequently, we wrote to the Gautam Budh Nagar administration for necessary action in this regard. Land from a total of seven villages will be acquired for the second phase. We have also sent the superimpose map of this land to be acquired,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

The Yeida had sought permission from the state government to start work on the second project in November 2020, as the 1,334 hectares land needed for the first phase of the airport project was handed over to the Swiss firm Zurich AG, the concessionaire for the airport, which will start work at the site by April, said officials.

A total of 1,365 hectares will be required for phase 2, 1,318 hectares for phase 3 and phase 4 will witness land acquisition of 735 hectares, said Yeida officials.

There will be two runways in phase 1 and the airport is expected to become operational by 2023-24, said officials of Yeida and Noida International Airport Limited – the two agencies working on the project. In total, the airport is projected to have five runways when it is developed to its full capacity over a total of 5,000 hectares of land, said officials. The estimated budget for the project is between ₹15,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore.

“We are likely to issue a notification and invoke Section 11 of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and start the process of conducting a social impact assessment survey for this land before the acquisition can begin,” said Balram Singh additional district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Under phase I, villages whose residents would be rehabilitated are Rohi, Parohi, Ranhera, Kishorpur, Banwaribas and Dayanatpur.

The administration will soon release the names of the seven villages from where land would be needed before the acquisition process begins, said officials.

Apart from this, the administration is also likely to start land acquisition for 40 hectares needed for the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor (DMIC), which passes through the district.

The administration will acquire land from Palla and some other villages for the DMIC project.