Work on 80 crore STP to begin soon in Greater Noida

NOIDA: The work on Greater Noida West’s first sewage treatment plant (STP) having a budget of ₹80 crore will commence soon as the tender has been issued for it, the Greater Noida authority said on Friday. As of now the sewage of dozens of societies located in Greater Noida West goes into drains polluting Hindon and Yamuna rivers. Due to non-existence of STPs in this area, the sewage of these societies is getting dumped into drains or vacant areas. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Once built, the STP will ensure that no untreated wastewater is dumped into drains or Hindon river.

“We have issued a tender of ₹80 crore STP project that will be of 45 million litre daily treatment capacity and treat the sewage of all urban areas in Greater Noida West. This STP will start operations within 1.5 years from the day work begins at the site,” said Ravikumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

In October 2019, the authority conceived this STP project and also decided to start work on it. Since then, the authority could not finalise the company to build and run this crucial project. It occurred because senior officials kept changing, thereby, delaying the project, said an official.

Now, the interested firms can submit their bids by July 29, and subsequently the authority will open the pre-qualified bids on July 31 before finalising the successful company on the basis of financial bids to be submitted later, said officials.

The Greater Noida authority had acquired 3,000 hectares of land between 2008 and 2010 for industrial development in about a dozen villages today known as Noida Extension (Greater Noida West). Later, the authority allotted 3,000 hectares of land to developers for group housing projects.

Uttar Pradesh’s sub-regional urban plan has proposed development of Greater Noida Extension (2031) for a population of 1.7 million, meaning in next 10-11 years this area is likely to be home to these many people who will generate sewage. Around 600,000 people have already started living in differing housing societies.

“As of now we have decided to build a STP of 45MLD (million litres per day) capacity. Later, the capacity will be increased to 246 MLD as per the need in future catering to the demands,” said another Greater Noida authority official aware of the development.

The authority has also issued tender of ₹18 crore related with 23 small projects including road repair, park maintenance, drain repair and road repair among others in the sectors and the villages located in Greater Noida West area.

“The Greater Noida authority must set up adequate capacity STPs in Greater Noida West area, also known as Noida Extension. Because the population is rising with each passing day here. It is already late and the authority must not further delay this STP project because the sewage is being dumped into drains that causes civic issues,” said Abhimanyu Singh, a resident of Amrapali Centurian Park, Greater Noida West.