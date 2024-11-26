Yeida finalises blueprint of development for New Agra

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has finalised the blueprint for constructing New Agra Urban Centre to be developed along the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. The New Agra will be developed on the agricultural land of 60 villages in the Etmadpur tehsil and will be divided into four key areas—industry, environment, heritage, and transport. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The project will help urbanise agricultural land into a new hub of tourism, heritage and industrial clusters spread on 105,000 hectares. The New Agra will be developed on the agricultural land of 60 villages in the Etmadpur tehsil and will be divided into four key areas—industry, environment, heritage, and transport, said Yeida officials, adding that the project aims to balance modern urban development with the preservation of Agra’s historical legacy.

Yeida had prepared the draft master plan along with a consultant that conducted surveys of the socio-economic and structural framework of the region.

“After surveys it was finalised that at least 80% of the surveyed villages are in Hathras district, prompting Yeida to revise the plan to include more villages from Agra district to align with the project’s name and vision. The authority will now conduct on-site land verification to assess connectivity, encroachments, and other factors before submitting the proposal to the Uttar Pradesh govt for inclusion in Master Plan 2041,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The New Agra project is planned to become a major destination for tourism, cashing in on Agra’s global appeal as home to the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri.

The developmental model consists of carving out the models on the lines of the historical sites from around the world, including attractions themed after Hollywood and Bollywood, offering visitors a glimpse into global and Indian history.

“Drawing inspiration from international cities, the New Agra Urban Center is planned as a vibrant, green, and modern city. We have given special emphasis on developing pollution free zones, particularly in the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), to preserve the beauty and integrity of the Taj Mahal. We will allow only green industrial units with an emphasis on industries such as information technology, textiles, and soft toys,” said Singh, adding that the project will also feature theme parks, green belts, and ample recreational spaces to promote environmental sustainability,” said Singh.

Traffic and transport issues in the region will also be addressed, with plans to create new routes, parking facilities, and public transport systems to alleviate pressure on existing highways.

The center’s connectivity will be a central focus to ensure seamless access and infrastructure development.