North body starts free stress management clinic to mark mental health day

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:24 IST

New Delhi To mark Mental Health Day on Thursday, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a free stress management clinic and counselling centre at its headquarters — Syama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre.

Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year. This year’s theme is suicide prevention.

“The duty of the corporation is to continuously provide basic amenities to the people of Delhi; it is the job of the employees of the corporation to make these facilities accessible to the public, for this it is very important to have a balanced brain. We are under stress due to day to day lifestyle. To overcome such stress this centre has been started that provides free stress management counselling for employees. They will be able to do their work more efficiently with a healthy brain,” said standing committee chairman Jai Prakash.

The agency is looking at addressing the stigma associated with mental illness.

“We have to make people aware of mental health, because still many do not understand the consequences of mental stress. Our brain keeps control over our body and if it remains stressed, it may affect overall functioning of our body. Mental stress is not a disease, we just need right counselling for this,” said Dal-Al-Murad, CEO, Murad industries (UAE), one of the key speakers during the launch.

Commissioner Varsha Joshi said that the facility of Free Stress Management Clinic and Counselling centre will be available to the employees and officers working in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation as well as all those working in South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Income Tax Department.

“Experienced psychiatrists would be available at this free stress management clinic and counselling centre who would counsel the officials as per individual need,” she said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:24 IST