Online frauds: 13 Ludhiana residents duped of ₹13.9lakh

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:57 IST

With 13 more cheating cases reported on Friday, there seems to be no respite from online frauds. The fraudsters have stolen ₹13.86 lakh from the bank accounts of 13 city residents, including an armyman, said police.

In all the cases, the modus operandi of the accused remained same, said police, adding, a case has been registered at Division Number 6 against unidentified accused. Police are suspecting a gang behind all the incidents.

Constable in army, Parbhat Kumar Mishra of Dholewal said that he has an account with Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Orissa. Mishra said, he received a call on October 21,2018, where the caller claimed that he is calling from PNB. The caller told him that his debit card has been deactivated and Mishra can reactivate it by giving him the numbers engraved on the card.

Mishra said, he shared the card details with the caller, following which, ₹ 2 lakh was stolen from his account. He made a complaint to the commissioner of police on November 3, 2018. After investigation, a case was registered under Sections 420, 120-B of the IPC and 66 D of the Information and Technology Act.

Inspector Amarjit Singh, SHO at Division Number 6 police station, said the police have been trying to trace the accused.

OTHER INCIDENTS

In similar cases, the accused duped Sahnewal resident Rekha of ₹84,000, Jodhan village resident Ram Partap of ₹99,689, Charan Nagar resident Shiv Kumar of ₹ 80,000.

The others include Sumesh Talwani of Chander Nagar who was duped of ₹80,000, Surjit Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, duped of ₹1.38 lakh, Deepika Chand of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar of ₹90,000, Shiv Kumar of Rani Jhansi road of ₹70,000, Jagdish Singh of Model Gram of ₹68,500.

Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar resident Baldev Singh was duped of ₹1.8 lakh, Chandigarh Road resident Amarjit Kaur of ₹1.5 lakh, Rishi Nagar resident SC Gupta of ₹1.08 lakh and Daad village resident Gurvinder Singh of ₹37,800.

The victims told police that they received call from banks for reactivation of their debit cards and money was withdrawn from their accounts after they shared the details.

