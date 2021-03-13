IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Andhra Pradesh's local job quota law cleared 20 months ago yet to pick up pace
Employees work to prepare packages for shipment on the conveyor belt at the Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center in Hyderabad,(File Photo/Bloomberg)
Employees work to prepare packages for shipment on the conveyor belt at the Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center in Hyderabad,(File Photo/Bloomberg)
others

Andhra Pradesh's local job quota law cleared 20 months ago yet to pick up pace

  • The Andhra law exempted companies for three years if they demonstrate that specialised manpower needed by them is not available locally but they have to train and engage local candidates within this duration
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:07 PM IST

A legislation passed by the Andhra Pradesh assembly, nearly 20 months ago, to reserve at least 75% of jobs for local candidates in private sector and public private partnership companies in the state has started slow on account of low industrial activity in the state, the lack of adequately trained local candidates, and the government decision to give time to companies to meet the quota.

The Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries and Factories Act, 2019 was passed in the state assembly on July 17, 2019. The legislation is yet to be implemented in full, as the state government has chosen to go slow in enforcing the law. “For existing industries which want to go in for expansion or fresh recruitment, we have given three years’ time to implement the new reservation law,” state industries minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy said.

The state’s law has come into focus because of Haryana’s recent law, reserving for locals, 75% of jobs (paying under 50,000 a month) in new units, even in the private sector. The Andhra Pradesh law doesn’t mention a salary cap. The Andhra government insists that all new units submit details of the total workforce required under the heads skilled, semi-skilled, administrative and managerial employees.

“The department of industries will grant the no-objection certificate (NOC) only after ascertaining that 75% of employees in all the departments are locals,” the minister said.

A company can be exempted if it writes to the government that it requires specialised manpower, not available locally, but this will require an examination by the state industries department. “In such cases, the employers need to give an undertaking that they will train and engage local candidates within three years in close collaboration with government agencies. Otherwise, the NOC would be withdrawn,” Reddy said. Interestingly, there haven’t been too many new projects in the state in these 20 months.

According to data from the industries department, between October 2019 and September 2020, 44 large and mega industrial projects were approved in the state with an investment of 22,282.16 crore, seeking to provide employment to 18,385 people; in the same period, as many as 10,019 micro, small and medium enterprises were proposed at an investment of 2,979.86 crore, aimed at providing employment to 76,716 people.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation general secretary Potluri Bhaskar Rao, many of these ventures could not take off, due to coronavirus pandemic. “A few companies in the MSME sector have come up, but they could not find a suitable workforce locally,” Rao said.

Vasireddy Murali Krishna, secretary of Federation of AP Small Industries Association, who owns a small-scale chemical business in Krishna district, said that generally, no industry or factory would prefer non-locals to work in their companies if sufficient local talent is available.

“It is easy to get the work done with the locals. But where is the trained workforce locally? Even if we employ the locals as per the government guidelines, there is no guarantee that they would stick to the job. On the other hand, if we employ non-locals, they will work for at least a few years.”

A businessman associated with the state unit of the Confederation of Indian Industry said on condition of anonymity that while most medium and small-scale industries employ only locals, irrespective of the enactment of the legislation by the state government, it is the “big players who engage people from outside the state in all their industries or major projects”.

The businessman gave the example of the Polavaram irrigation and hydel power project built on Godavari river.”The majority of the workforce is from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Can the government insist on employing only local employees?” Hari Prasad, managing partner of Gautami Pumps and Valves said almost 30% of his employees are from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. “Unfortunately, there is a largescale attrition among the locals, whereas the non-locals stick to their job.”

Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy admitted that there was not enough local talent in the state, and added that as a result, the government was not strictly implementing the 75% rule. He added that the government has emphasised skill development to increase their employability.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
others

79 staff from 3 Jawhar ashramshala test positive

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:30 PM IST
In the past three days, as many as 79 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from three ashramshalas (government hostel) in Hiradpada, Dabhosa and Vinwal areas in Jawhar taluka
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Prime accused in Jare murder case arrested in Hyderabad

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:07 PM IST
PUNE Bal Bothe, a former journalist, who was on the run for the last three months and the main accused in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker Rekha Jare, was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inspektlabs is an inspection-as-a-service software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate photo and video-based inspection of assets like cars. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (For representational purpose only))
Inspektlabs is an inspection-as-a-service software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate photo and video-based inspection of assets like cars. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (For representational purpose only))
others

Startup mantra: Damage claims now get AI video check

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Inspektlabs reduces the cost of inspection and time of insurance and automotive companies by almost 95 per cent, with their differentiating factor being the ability to detect not only the object, but also the state of the object in question
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district manager of the pizza outlet replied that since he is not authorised to negotiate in terms of money, he would hand over the matter to their own legal team.
The district manager of the pizza outlet replied that since he is not authorised to negotiate in terms of money, he would hand over the matter to their own legal team.
others

Woman moves court over delivery of non-veg pizza, seeks 1 cr compensation

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The woman's lawyer told the consumer court that she immediately called customer care and raised a complaint on their "gross" negligence and delivering a non-veg pizza in a house of pure vegetarians.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
others

Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:49 AM IST
Imposition of night curfew within two weeks of limits on gatherings at indoor and outdoor events has led to a rise in cancellations, greatly impacting the district’s hospitality industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
others

Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Say got no notice to vacate the structures, while MC claims action came after intimation was given and illegal properties were marked with red paint over the past few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
others

Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:22 AM IST
HC has directed the dean of Sir JJ Hospital to constitute a medical board and examine the rape survivor on Friday itself and submit a report by March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Rahul Raut/HT)
(Rahul Raut/HT)
others

MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The exam was to be held on Sunday (March 14), which was postponed considering the spike in the Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TCFS is home to 167 species of birds, including flamingos. (HT File)
TCFS is home to 167 species of birds, including flamingos. (HT File)
others

Maharashtra govt tables new ESZ proposal for Thane Flamingo Sanctuary

By Prayag Arora-Desai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The forest department said it has also increased the maximum width of the originally proposed buffer area to a maximum of 3.98km, as compared to 3.5km earlier
READ FULL STORY
Close
HC held that as the woman had complied with the procedure for filing her nomination, it was the panchayat’s duty and not the candidate’s to verify if her proposer was a Zoroastrian. (HT File)
HC held that as the woman had complied with the procedure for filing her nomination, it was the panchayat’s duty and not the candidate’s to verify if her proposer was a Zoroastrian. (HT File)
others

Row over proposer: Bombay HC lets candidate fight Parsi Punchayet trustee poll

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
BPP had rejected the candidate’s form after it was informed by members of the community that one of her proposers had ceased to profess the Zoroastrian faith
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Four held for stealing gadgets worth 19 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Gururgam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Police on Thursday arrested four alleged members of a gang that targeted trucks of an e-commerce company loaded with mobile phones and electronic gadgets
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sisodia orders probe in financial irregularities of 12 DU colleges

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday ordered a probe in the alleged irregularities in 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges which have not paid salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff for months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

FasTag from next week at Yamuna Expressway

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said FasTag service at the 165km Yamuna Expressway are likely to become functional next week while the operator – Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) – will also install a crash median on the highway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SIT quizzes four in MLA Jarkiholi harassment case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Special Task Force (SIT) of Bengaluru police formed to investigate the alleged sex tape scandal involving former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Friday questioned four individuals
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

60-yr-old dies after fight with neighbour in Chandni Mahal, 4 arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi A 60-year-old man died after suffering internal injuries during a scuffle on Tuesday night with his neighbours in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area, police said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP