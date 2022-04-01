Enforcement directorate attaches 16 properties of senior bureaucrats, arms dealers of Jammu and Kashmir
JAMMU:
The enforcement directorate (ED) on Thursday attached 16 properties of various arms dealers and senior bureaucrats of Jammu and Kashmir worth ₹4.69 crores in the fake arms license case being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, officials said.
The case was registered against several serving as well as retired bureaucrats, government officials and various arms dealers/brokers of J&K in 2020. A search operation was conducted by teams of the ED at 11 places on March 24.
These include residential premises of IAS official Rajeev Ranjan, JKAS officials Itrat Hussain Rafiqui, Ravinder Kumar Bhatt, and other government officials and arms dealers in which many incriminating documents related to illegal arms licenses issued in J&K were found.
“Sixteen properties of IAS and other government officials and arms dealers, agents and brokers Rahul Grover, Zumurud Hussain Shah, Syed Adeel Hussain Shah, Syed Akeel Hussain Shah, Abid Hussain Shah worth several crores are attached under the PMLA, 2002 and further investigation is being conducted”, the officials said.
Government functionaries including Ranjan, the then DC Kupwara, Rafiqui, the then DC Kupwara, Gajan Singh, the then judicial clerk at DC Office Kupwara and Tariq Ather Beigh, the then judicial clerk, Kupwara in connivance with many arms dealers brazenly flouted the norms under the Arms Act and have illegally issued arms licenses and generated huge proceeds of crime, the officials said.
“Further, documents pertaining to immovable properties purchased by the government officials from illegal gratification received in lieu of commission for issuing fake arms licenses were also recovered and a seizure of ₹93.5 lakhs cash from the house of Mukesh Bhargava, Rs. 65 lakhs from the house of Devi Dayal Khajuria and 1.7 kg of gold from Madan Bhargava was made from their houses,” said officials.
Reports also revealed that Rajeev Ranjan had purchased many flats at S.A.S Nagar Mohali, Varanasi, and shops at Chandigarh valuing in crores. Rfiqui had purchased many plots and houses in various districts of J&K. Gajan Singh had purchased many plots, agriculture lands, houses in Kupwara and Jammu.
Season change spurs rise in allergy patients at hospitals
With temperatures soaring and the heatwave prevailing over the city this week, there has been a rise in the number of patients approaching government and private hospitals in the city with complaints of allergy, diarrhoea, and skin problems, especially among children and the elderly. Doctors at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 said many patients are coming to the out-patient department complaining of allergies, vomiting, dehydration, and diarrhoea.
CBI secures production warrant for taking custody of Anil Deshmukh, Vaze and others
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday obtained a production warrant from the special CBI court for taking custody of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and suspended police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the corruption case against the 72-year-old NCP leader.
Pawars attack BJP, right-wing groups for promoting hate against minorities
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party and right-wing groups for targeting minority communities. While senior Pawar spoke about how The Kashmir Files movie was being used to promote hatred against minorities, the deputy CM said people should think about the issues they were engaged in even after 75 years of India's independence and where the world was heading.
Structural audit panel to probe complaints of 60 high-rises
The district administration on Thursday said that it will form a structural audit committee within the next few days to probe into complaints pertaining to use of poor construction material and structural issues reported from high-rises in Gurugram. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav also asked the structural engineers and auditors to submit their proposals so that a decision on empanelment of experts can be taken at the earliest.
Ludhiana | 5 auto mechanics booked for installing modified silencers on motorcycles
After three days of drive against Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles fitted with modified silencers, the traffic wing of city police commissionerate has started tightening noose around the shops and mechanics' neck, who are involved in selling or fitting of modified silencers. On Thursday, the traffic police lodged five FIRs against the mechanics, who were found fitting modified silencers. DCP said the check was conducted following information received from sources.
