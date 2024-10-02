Eye on voters, Congress hikes poll pitch in Gurugram

Gurugram Mohit Grover, the Congress nominee from the Gurgaon seat, promised a “fresh approach” to governance and expressed confidence for the party’s victory in the assembly election. (HT PHOTO)

With just two days left before the end of campaigning for the Haryana assembly elections in Gurugram and surrounding areas, the Congress on Wednesday ramped up its campaign holding a series of events and rallies in which senior party leaders, accompanied by Bollywood stars, canvassed across the region in a last-ditch effort to woo voters in favour of the party’s candidates for the Gurgaon and Badshahpur constituencies.

The Congress’s campaign in both constituencies – scheduled to vote on Saturday, with the results out on Tuesday – continued its focus on promising improvement in key issues for the region such as infrastructure, healthcare, and governance.

Mohit Grover, the Congress nominee from the Gurgaon seat, promised a “fresh approach” to governance and expressed confidence for the party’s victory in the election.

“We are here to bring a fresh approach to governance, one that focuses on development and inclusivity. The people of Gurugram deserve better infrastructure, improved health services, and solutions to the growing traffic problems. I am confident that with the support of the people, we can make Gurugram a model city,” Grover said on Wednesday.

The election campaign also saw senior party leader and veteran actor Raj Babbar addressing large crowds in the city along with actor Mukesh Rishi.

“Gurugram is not just a hub for industries, it is home to thousands of families who deserve better quality of life. The Congress party is committed to ensuring that the voices of the people are heard, and we will work tirelessly to bring about the changes that are needed,” Babbar said.

Mukesh Rishi echoed Babbar’s sentiments, “I have been a part of this campaign in order to support a cause that resonates with all of us — development and progress. I believe Mohit Grover has the vision and dedication to lead Gurugram towards a brighter future.”

In the Badshahpur constituency, Vardhan Yadav, the Congress candidate, participated in 25 rallies and meetings across the region on Wednesday.

His campaign events included cultural performances, aimed at engaging voters from different communities. Yadav emphasised his commitment to addressing local issues that have plagued the constituency for years.

“Badshahpur has immense potential, but for too long, its development has been ignored. My focus will be on improving infrastructure, providing better healthcare, and ensuring that every community in this constituency feels represented and supported. I urge the people to give us the opportunity to bring about meaningful change,” Yadav said at a rally in Badshahpur on Wednesday.

In the run-up to the polls, Grover and Yadav have both promised to work closely with local communities to address long-standing problems, including traffic congestion, water shortage and inadequate public services.

The Congress party’s strategy to involve popular actors and conduct cultural events seems to be aimed at galvanising the youth and first-time voters, who form a significant portion of the electorate. With the polling date approaching, both Grover and Yadav are working relentlessly to secure voter support in what has become a closely watched race in the Gurugram region.

Senior Congress leaders are expected to continue their high-intensity campaign over the next few days, to mobilise the maximum number of voters before election day.