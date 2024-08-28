Gurugram admin deploys teams to enforce model code, registers 62 FIRs

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has intensified efforts to ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the announcement of the election schedule. To maintain the integrity of the electoral process, the administration has deployed teams across the district to monitor and address any violations of the model code, officials said. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram removed illegal posters from NH 48 on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Since the MCC came into force, 62 First Information Reports have been registered and approximately ₹7 lakh worth of alcohol has been seized. Additionally, 2,155 hoardings and banners have been removed from various locations, they said.

District election officer and deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav also expressed concern over reports that some political parties have reinstalled hoardings after they were removed by the authorities. He directed that FIRs be filed against those responsible and reiterated the need for constant vigilance. “The reinstallation of hoardings and continued display of campaign advertisements on autos and other vehicles, even after the MCC has come into force will not be tolerated,” he said.

During the meeting, Yadav expressed dissatisfaction with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) efforts in removing campaign material leading to show-cause notices being issued to the four Joint Commissioners of MCG. He called for proactive measures to ensure that all campaign-related violations are promptly addressed.

Additional Commissioner Balpreet Singh provided a comprehensive presentation on the MCC’s enforcement, highlighting the actions taken so far. The meeting also featured a presentation by Hitesh Kumar Meena, the nodal officer of the district’s SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) program, who outlined the voter awareness initiatives currently being planned.

Yadav clarified that while candidates are allowed to use banners and posters for campaign purposes at their residences, offices, and campaign vehicles, they must notify the respective RO of the location of these offices. Approval must be obtained before these offices can be operational, and all related expenses must comply with the Election Commission guidelines.

At a meeting held at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat on Wednesday, Yadav emphasised the importance of adhering to the Election Commission’s guidelines to ensure a fair and peaceful election. He directed the Returning Officers (ROs) of all four assembly constituencies to work closely with their teams to remove any unauthorized campaign material promptly.

“We are fully prepared to conduct elections that are both fair and peaceful. The Election Commission has laid out clear guidelines for the MCC, and we will ensure that they are enforced rigorously. Violations, whether by candidates or their supporters, will be met with strict action,” he said.

Yadav said teams have been deployed across the city and are keeping a close watch on campaigning and rallies conducted by political parties and candidates.