Gurugram admin launches RWA competition to boost voter turnout

Gurugram: To boost voter turnout for the Lok Sabha elections, the district administration has launched a competition for all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city. The initiative aims at encouraging civic participation by rewarding the RWA with the highest voter turnout, officials said, adding that all registered RWAs are eligible to participate and the winning association will receive a trophy and a certificate. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat candidate, Rahul Yadav, addresses RWA members of different residential societies in Gurugram ahead of the polls scheduled for May 25. (HT PHOTO)

The district administration will felicitate RWAs with commendation certificates that demonstrate significant improvement in voter turnout compared to previous elections. This competition is part of the administration’s broader efforts to ensure maximum voter engagement and participation in the polls. Noida had also launched a similar exercise and it yielded results, officials aware of the matter said.

The Gurugram parliamentary constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 67.38% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the district administration is trying to increase the percentage this year, officials said.

The administration has decided to set up 52 polling stations inside condominiums and within the confines of plotted colonies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, to increase urban voter turnout.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said that such an initiative has been taken for the first time to encourage maximum participation. They have decided to introduce a friendly competition among the various RWAs so that the associations encourage each voter to cast their vote and to ensure people do not take advantage of a long weekend and plan a trip with family members.

“We are using a software to search online and will map all the voters to get exact data from each polling booth and RWAs. The RWA that achieves the highest voter turnout will be awarded a special trophy, certificate and will be commended by the district administration. This is not just a competition but a celebration of our democratic spirit,” Yadav said.

The DC said they will check lists of voters from each polling booth and will compile data at the district level to award the RWA. He said they have launched several initiatives to increase voter turnout involving RWAs. He said that they had written to 1,000 RWAs across the district such as Manesar, Badshahpur and Old Gurugram on Monday that has at least seven lakh voters. “Every vote matters and it can make a difference,” he said.

The RWAs said the competitive element introduced by the district administration, has motivated them to push even harder. “The prospect of winning a trophy and a certificate of excellence is exciting, but more importantly, it is about taking pride in our community’s active participation in democracy,” said Amit Jindal, RWA president, Vipul Greens, Sector 48.

Rinky Singh, RWA president of Imperia Esfera in Sector 37 C, said that as they gear up for the Lok Sabha election, they are excited about the friendly competition and are aiming at wining the trophy. “We are organising awareness campaigns, distributing voter slips and spreading awareness to enable residents to get polling booth details on their mobile phones. We will also provide transportation to ensure everyone casts their votes. Our votes influence decisions on key issues like healthcare, education, infrastructure, and public safety. By voting, we set a positive example of civic duty for future generations,” she said.

Deepak Jain, president RWA, Belvedere Park, said that they are circulating posters and have pasted messages on notice boards too, to ensure maximum participation from residents. “There is growing awareness of the importance of our vote. Previously, most candidates did not even bother about meeting those in condominiums etc as the voting percentage was low. With increased participation, our vote has also started counting. Our issues will be better addressed if we are heard and taken seriously and that also happens when the representatives know that our vote is a big contributor in their winning or losing. We are aiming at 100% voting which is being propagated. And each vote is important. It is not only our right but is also our responsibility,” he said.

Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram, a citizens’ initiative, said her organisation is contributing to voter awareness by releasing a set of campaign creatives across Gurugram colonies and communities. “The anger of many urban voters this time was seen in boycotting elections, but we urged them not to boycott polls as urban voters have been taken less seriously for too long. We have been pushing urban voters to come forward and vote to be heard. Many living in condominiums want to go away for a vacation, we have persisted in telling residents to reconsider and exercise this right responsibly,” she said.