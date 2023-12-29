In Assam, man allegedly mob lynched on suspicion of goat theft; 3 arrested

A 40-year-old man was lynched by a mob of around 200 people on suspicion of goat theft in Assam’s Hailakandi district, police said, adding three key accused have been arrested. (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the arrested accused as Motilal Ghatoar (36), Babulal Manjhi (32) and Murli Gour (35).

Police said that Falaluddin Ansari was lynched by locals at the Manipur tea estate in the Katlicherra area on Wednesday night, and he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took Ansari to Kathlichera Public Health Centre and from there, the doctors transferred him to Hailakandi Civil Hospital, where he died during treatment, said the additional superintendent of police (ASP), Hailakandi district, Samir Baruah.

The ASP said that the police received two complaints in this regard, one from the family members for Ansari’s murder and another against the deceased victim for allegedly stealing goats.

Kathlichera police station officer-in-charge, Biplab Nath, said that based on the complaint filed by Ansari’s family, they registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and some other charges.

“They were produced before the court, and we have demanded remand,” Nath said.

Meanwhile, a group of people on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Kathlichera police station against the alleged mob lynching of Ansari and demanded strict punishment for the accused persons.

Ansari’s family claimed that it was a planned murder. “He received a call on Wednesday evening and went to that area (Manipur tea estate). Now they are making fake stories about theft,” said the family.

The police assured of an unbiased investigation and quick arrest of the other persons involved in the lynching.