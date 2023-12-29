18-year-old held for raping minor girl in Chirang district: Assam Police

The Assam Police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Chirang district. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday and the accused was arrested the next day based on a complaint filed by the family of the minor girl.

According to the complaint registered, the girl was playing outside her house when the youth took her to his house and forced himself on her.

“We have arrested the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and he will be produced before the court on Friday,” a senior police officer said.

The statements of the accused and the minor girl have been recorded and the findings will be submitted to the court after further investigation, Chirang superintendent of police (SP) Pranjit Borah said.

Borah said the minor was admitted to a local hospital and was released after the treatment.

The family members have demanded strict action against the accused. We are afraid that she will develop a lifelong fear due to this incident, said the family, adding, “….We appeal to the police and the judiciary to set an example by punishing the accused”.