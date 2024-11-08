New Gurugram DC takes charge, to focus on residents’ problems

Gurugram: New Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar assumed charge and held extensive meetings with administrative officials on Friday, they said, adding that soon after taking charge, he outlined that he would focus on the problems of city residents and work out solutions. New Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar assumed charge on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Kumar spelt out his commitment to prioritising public grievances, streamlining governance and accelerating development projects, signalling a proactive approach to addressing Gurugram’s administrative and civic challenges. The new deputy commissioner officially took up his post at Gurugram’s Mini Secretariat on Thursday.

He said he will soon review the situation and take note of the implementation of government schemes aimed to benefit the people of Gurugram.

Kumar brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served as deputy commissioner in Rohtak, along with postings in Bhiwani, Nuh, and Mahendragarh. Known for his efficient handling of public grievances and development projects, Kumar emphasised that his approach in Gurugram will be no different. “My primary focus will be on addressing public issues as a matter of priority and ensuring that all officers work in harmony to deliver effective solutions,” Kumar said during his introductory meet.

Following his formal induction, Kumar chaired a high-level meeting with key administrative officials to discuss immediate district priorities. Recognizing the critical issues faced by farmers, he directed the team to ensure that there is no shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser, the world’s most widely used phosphorus fertiliser.

SDM Dinesh Luhach reported that DAP stocks are available in adequate quantity across the district, and distribution is proceeding smoothly. Kumar emphasised that resolving issues affecting the agricultural sector would be a priority under his administration.

He also underscored his commitment to completing ongoing development projects, particularly in the field of infrastructure and public utilities. “All projects currently underway will be accelerated to ensure timely completion. Public infrastructure is essential for enhancing the quality of life, and our administration is committed to improving it in every possible way,” Kumar said. The DC plans to closely monitor project timelines to prevent delays and ensure efficiency in implementation.

As part of his commitment to a collaborative governance model, Kumar highlighted the importance of inter-agency coordination, particularly for addressing the challenges unique to urban hubs like Gurugram and Manesar. He announced plans to work in close association with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MCM). “Urban issues such as infrastructure, sanitation, and public safety require collective efforts. We will work with relevant agencies to ensure that urban areas are well-managed, safe, and clean,” he added.

Kumar also outlined his vision to extend the benefits of state and central government welfare schemes to Gurugram’s most vulnerable residents. The DC said that effective distribution of welfare benefits, such as those related to health, education, and social welfare, would be meticulously organised to reach the neediest segments of the population.