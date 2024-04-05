Suspected heroin worth 210 cr seized in Assam’s Cachar district: Police

Suspected heroin worth ₹210 crore was seized from Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday, police said. 18 out of the 21 kg seized drugs is pure heroin. (HT Photo)

Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) registered the biggest ever seizure of drugs on a single day in the state after they seized 21 kilograms of suspected heroin.

“The consignment came from the neighbouring state, and they started traveling three days back. We followed them carefully after the consignment entered Assam and caught them near Sildoobi area on National Highway 306,” Inspector general of STF, Assam, Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

Mahanta said that 18 out of the 21 kg seized drugs is pure heroin, while the remaining three kilograms are edible products.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the authorities for the drugs seizure.

“ ₹210 cr- Assam’s biggest drug haul”. In a big step towards a #DrugsFreeAssam, 21kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by STF Assam & Cachar Police. One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway to crack the supply grid. Well done Assam Police!”, he wrote on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

According to police, the arrested person is a resident of Mizoram, and a case has been registered against him under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

“According to the information we received, the consignment was going to mainland India and for consumption in big cities. We mounted a watch and kept following the updates. Four days ago, we received information that a special vehicle has been prepared for carrying the drugs,” STF’s IG said.

He said that after identifying the vehicle in Cachar district on Thursday night, they thoroughly searched it and found several packets kept in secret chambers.

Officials said that they are investigating the matter further to find out if others are involved in it.

“This is a massive consignment, and a racket must be there behind this. We are trying to find that link,” officials said.