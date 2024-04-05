LS Polls: Punjab police, BSF, NCB chalk out strategy to deter drug supply

A state-level joint coordination meeting with the senior officers of Punjab police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other central agencies was held here to review security arrangements at the border districts for upcoming Parliamentary elections on Thursday. Accompanied by IG frontier headquarters, BSF Jalandhar, Dr Atul Fulzele, Punjab special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla discussed strategy with the BSF to further strengthen the line of defence and break the supply chain of drugs from across the border.

Giving a call for greater synergy and teamwork, Shukla exhorted forces to work in tandem to ensure free and fair elections in the border state.

“Being positioned at the first line of defence, the BSF needs to be more alert in order to prevent smuggling and infiltration bids by militants, terrorists or smugglers,” Shukla said besides issuing directions to enhance the number of police personnel deployed on night patrolling along the International border.

He also directed all the SSPs of border districts to conduct regular meetings with village-level defence committee (VLDC) members and sensitise field staff to keep a strict vigil on the movement of drones.

The BSF was asked to make extensive use of drone detection technology.

As per the information, there were 325 drone sightings across the border in 2023, of which 118 drones were successfully recovered. Similarly, 26 drones have been recovered in 2024 so far.