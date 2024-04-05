 LS Polls: Punjab police, BSF, NCB chalk out strategy to deter drug supply - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

LS Polls: Punjab police, BSF, NCB chalk out strategy to deter drug supply

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 05, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Accompanied by IG frontier headquarters, BSF Jalandhar, Dr Atul Fulzele, Punjab special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla discussed strategy with the BSF to further strengthen the line of defence and break the supply chain of drugs from across the border

A state-level joint coordination meeting with the senior officers of Punjab police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other central agencies was held here to review security arrangements at the border districts for upcoming Parliamentary elections on Thursday.

Accompanied by IG frontier headquarters, BSF Jalandhar, Dr Atul Fulzele, Punjab special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla discussed strategy with the BSF to further strengthen the line of defence and break the supply chain of drugs from across the border.
Accompanied by IG frontier headquarters, BSF Jalandhar, Dr Atul Fulzele, Punjab special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla discussed strategy with the BSF to further strengthen the line of defence and break the supply chain of drugs from across the border.

Accompanied by IG frontier headquarters, BSF Jalandhar, Dr Atul Fulzele, Punjab special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla discussed strategy with the BSF to further strengthen the line of defence and break the supply chain of drugs from across the border.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Giving a call for greater synergy and teamwork, Shukla exhorted forces to work in tandem to ensure free and fair elections in the border state.

“Being positioned at the first line of defence, the BSF needs to be more alert in order to prevent smuggling and infiltration bids by militants, terrorists or smugglers,” Shukla said besides issuing directions to enhance the number of police personnel deployed on night patrolling along the International border.

He also directed all the SSPs of border districts to conduct regular meetings with village-level defence committee (VLDC) members and sensitise field staff to keep a strict vigil on the movement of drones.

The BSF was asked to make extensive use of drone detection technology.

As per the information, there were 325 drone sightings across the border in 2023, of which 118 drones were successfully recovered. Similarly, 26 drones have been recovered in 2024 so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / LS Polls: Punjab police, BSF, NCB chalk out strategy to deter drug supply
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On