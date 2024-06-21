TMC MP Yusuf Pathan approaches Gujarat HC against encroachment notice by VMC

Former Indian cricketer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan on Thursday approached the Gujarat high court against a notice issued by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) over allegations of land encroachment. A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for June 21. (PTI photo)

The notice, sent on June 6, directed Pathan to clear encroachments from a VMC-owned plot in Tandalja within 15 days.

Pathan informed the court that he had submitted an application for the land in 2012, and the corporation had proposed another plan in 2014.

“I was recently elected in the Lok Sabha elections, and efforts are being made to harass me because I was elected from a different party. Nothing was done for the past 10 years, and suddenly, after the election results, a notice was sent on June 6. If I don’t submit to their demands, they will come with a bulldozer,” his counsel told the court.

Pathan told the court that the VMC had resolved to allot the land to him and his brother and that “the state has no business to interfere”.

In response to Pathan’s application, the Gujarat HC has sought information from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled VMC on the matter.

According to the VMC notice, the former cricketer has set up a stable on a municipal plot in Tandalja, prompting a former BJP corporator Vijay Pawar to advocate for reclaiming the plot. A proposal to this effect was approved in a general meeting of the municipal body, leading Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Dilip Rana to issue the notice to Pathan.

Speaking to media persons, Pawar explained that the residential plot in Tandalja owned by VMC was sought by Pathan as his house, which was under construction at the time, was adjacent to that plot.

Pathan had offered nearly ₹57,000 per square meter. Although the proposal was cleared by the VMC, Pawar noted that the state government has the final authority in such matters, and they did not grant approval.

Also, Nitin Dongha, a BJP councillor from Ward No. 10, has called for a land-grabbing complaint to be registered against Pathan, submitting a letter to the municipal commissioner in this regard.

A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for June 21.