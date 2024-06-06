HT interview: It was a big challenge to fight against Adhir, says Yusuf Pathan

Cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan, who beat six-time Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur in West Bengal as a TMC candidate, speaks to HT on his decision to fight the polls. Edited excerpts: Murshidabad: Former cricketer and TMC candidate from Baharampur constituency Yusuf Pathan shows victory sign as he leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in Murshidabad district, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_04_2024_000464B) (PTI)

Being an MP is a huge responsibility. How was the decision taken?

I never thought of entering politics. (Chief minister) Mamata Banerjee and (TMC general secretary) Abhishek Banerjee’s representative came to talk to me… After winning, I feel very nice.



What was the main challenge?

It was a big challenge (to compete against) Chowdhury. He is a senior leader. I respect him, but the local people supported me well. The people wanted a change here so that someone could come and work for their welfare.

Your connection with Kolkata…

People love sports here and whenever I have come here to play, I have been well received. They have treated me as a family member. Mera family bana hai Baharampur mein.

Any advice by your father?

Father saab just told me that I have to work for the people and keep doing it.