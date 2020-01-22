e-paper
Home / Cities / Parents of rescued twins: Dad in police books; mum, a widow, with 3 daughters

Parents of rescued twins: Dad in police books; mum, a widow, with 3 daughters

cities Updated: Jan 22, 2020 21:50 IST
HT Corrspondent
HT Corrspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Post arresting the parents of the newborn twins found abandoned near Pashan lake, the Chatuhshrungi police have unearthed fresh information.

The father in question has been named as an accused in a murder case registered at Warje police station, while the mother has three children, prior to giving birth to the twins. The couple were in a live-in-relationship for the past two years.

The man, a resident of Dhaval chawl, Ghulenagar in Wadgaon Budruk, originally hails from Tuljapur, district Osmanabad. He moved to Pune for work. The woman, in her mid 20s is a widow and has three daughters from her previous marriage. Her husband passed away four years ago. The girls in question are currently studying in a boarding school.

Anil Shewale, senior police inspector, Chatuhshrungi police station said, “The murder case has been lodged against the man in 2008. The proceedings of the case is still being heard in court. The woman, a widow was staying on her own when she met the man. She works as a maid while the man works as an auto rickshaw driver. The two have been living together since the past two years.”

“During interrogation it was revealed that the duo abandoned the twins as they were unable to take care of them, financially. In order to keep the woman’s pregnancy a secret, they have been constantly changing residence for the past six to seven months. The woman did not undergo any sort of medical checkup or treatment during her pregnancy. On January 13 she gave birth to the twins at a hospital in Karvenagar,” added Shewale.

