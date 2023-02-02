Village headman shot 6 times in Bihar’s Begusarai, killed: Police

A village headman was allegedly shot six times and killed by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Thursday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Birendra Kumar Sharma , a mukhia of Parna panchayat. He was gunned down near a brick-kiln falling under Neema Chandpura police station area and was declared brought dead by the doctors of sadar hospital.

The villagers kept his body on the National Highway and blocked vehicular traffic, demanding arrest of the criminals. Sharma was elected second time from Parna panchayat.

Begusarai superintendent of police (SP) Yogendra Kumar said footage of CCTV cameras installed in the locality was being scanned to identify the criminals. He said the police have started an investigation into the murder though the victim’s family has so far not submitted any written complaint.

In a separate incident in Siwan district, unidentified criminals shot at 45-year-old Mohammad Izhar Khan at Gyaspur village under Siswan police station. The incident took place at around 6am when he was on way to mosque for offering prayers.

Nine criminals on three motorcycle intercepted and fired upon him on point blank range. Khan fell on the road and locals brought him to the sadar hospital. After first-aid, doctors referred him to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in critical condition. Police said that Khan received five bullet injuries on his feet and stomach and they are investigating the matter from different angles.

In a second incident in Siwan, criminals shot a petrol pump owner-cum-former sarpanch Harilal Gupta (28) on Pratappur-Habibnagar road under the limits of Hussainganj police station.

Siwan SP Shailesh Kumar Sinha told HT that the incident occurred when Gupta was on way to his residence from the petrol pump on his bike. As soon as he reached near a canal, three criminals on a motorcycle, with their faces covered, fired on him from behind.

He was immediately rushed to Sadar hospital where doctors referred him to PMCH. Gupta received more than six bullet injuries on his leg, thigh and waist. Gupta’s wife Amrita Devi is a member of the Siwan district board. “Raids are on to arrest those involved in the incident,” Shailesh said.

