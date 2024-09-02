Bihar: BJYM leader shot dead in Munger; probe on

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth worker, also a property dealer, was shot dead by unidentified assailants when the victim was asleep in his shop along with his four-year-old son in Munger’s Gogachak-Navtolia village on Monday. Representative image.

The deceased has been identified as Fantush Kumar alias Baunti Singh (35), a resident of Tarapur Dhobai locality of Munger. The incident took place about 1km from Tarapur police station area.

Police suspect old enmity and property as the motives behind the murder.

Two youths fired at the victim from point-blank range, and he was declared dead on arrival after he was rushed to the hospital, witnesses told the police.

“None of the witnesses could recognise any of the two assailants. They said the youths fled towards Banka after committing the crime,” the police said.

Acccording to family members, Singh was the town president of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP and had recently entered the real estate business.

Munger SP Syed Imran Masood said that an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered with the Tarapur police station based on the statement of the kin of the deceased. One person has been detained for interrogation, they said.