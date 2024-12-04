Bihar cop tried to have sex with woman for clean chit in 2022 case; suspended: SP

PATNA: A Bihar police officer who allegedly tried to coerce a woman to start a sexual relationship in exchange for a clean chit in a 2022 case has been suspended, the Samastipur district police chief said on Wednesday. (FILE PHOTO/Hindustan)

A first information report (FIR) has also been filed against Bilal Khan, a sub inspector at Patori police station in Samastipur, and he is on the run, the district superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Mishra said on Wednesday.

The woman along with seven others face a 2022 criminal case on the charges of uploading obscene photos of a minor on social media. Khan was the investigating officer in this case.

Mishra said he ordered a probe by the Patori sub divisional police officer BK Medhavi after the video emerged on Tuesday that featured a woman and the police officer.

“During the probe, the SDPO found that SI called the woman on the pretext of investigation and allegedly made inappropriate demands of a sexual nature from her. Prima facie, the woman’s allegations have been substantiated. The SI was suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry will be conducted,” Mishra said.

In her complaint to the police that led to the registration of an FIR for sexual harassment and attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman, the complainant said the police officer told her to come to his house on the pretext of helping her when his wife was away.

The woman went to his house with her brother, who was told to wait outside.

During the conversation, the police officer is alleged to have tried to force her to have a sexual relationship with her and forced himself on her. At some point, the woman, who had managed to switch on the mobile phone camera and record the incident, raised an alarm that led her brother to repeatedly knock on the door. Khan finally opened the door.

The woman filed a police complaint, which formed the basis for the FIR registered against Khan.