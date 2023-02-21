Bihar property dealer was on a morning walk in Gaya, shot dead: Police

PATNA: A property dealer was shot dead in Bihar’s Gaya district on Tuesday when he was out on a morning walk, police said.

The victim, identified as Arun Paswan, was a resident of Gandhi Nagar Road. He was shot dead by unidentified men who were waiting for him on Katari Hill Road. The spot was about 500 metres from the Chandauti police station.

Senior superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaya, Ashish Bharti said the criminals fired four shots at Arun Paswan on Katari Hill Road. He was immediately taken to the nearby government hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead, the SSP said, adding that Paswan hadn’t complained about a threat to his life in the past.

Bharti added that the incident seemed to be a case of rivalry but did not elaborate. A special team has been constituted under the supervision of ASP (Law and Order) Bharat Soni to investigate the case.

Family members said Paswan, who had unsuccessfully contested the local municipal election in the past, was killed by his business rivals.

“Apart from being a social activist, he was also a successful property dealer,” said Raghav Paswan, son of the deceased.

Locals later blocked the Patna-Gaya Road and disrupted vehicular traffic for more than two hours to protest the murder.

A police officer said some history sheeters of the area were being questioned in connection with the murder for clues.

Tuesday’s murder comes at a time the Bihar police chief has issued directions to all district police chiefs to curb incidents of snatching, check people on two-wheelers that are used to escape after crimes and intensify morning patrolling on the occasion of Bihar police week.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON