Bihar sub-inspector shot at by 7 men trying to steal batteries in Patna: Police

PATNA: A police officer who tried to stop a group of thieves from stealing batteries from a telecom tower was shot at in Radhakrishna Colony in Patna early on Monday, police said. Police said three of the seven suspects were caught by the police team with the help of locals and are being questioned. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said sub inspector Phulan Ram, who was leading a police team from Beur police station, sustained a gunshot injury in his arm when he reached the telecom tower with his team following a tip. When he warned the gang to surrender, one of them opened fire. The police officer was taken to hospital and his condition is stable.

Police said three of the seven suspects were caught by the police team with the help of locals and are being questioned.

“The three men revealed that they were planning to take the stolen batteries in a vehicle. The other four gang members fled in the vehicle towards Sipara. We are on the lookout for them. Police recovered 17 batteries from the spot. Fearing that they will get caught, one of the accused whipped out his firearm and fired on police,” said Patna senior superintendent of police Rajiv Mishra.

Munna Prasad, who was held hostage by the gang, said two armed armed men turned up at my garage and take him hostage to steal batteries from a telecom tower. “When I resisted, they threatened to shoot me,” he said.

Patna city SP (West) Rajesh Kumar and assistant superintendent of police (Phulwarisharief) Bikram Suhag reached the spot with reinforcements after the shoting. The city SP said that police recovered a country made pistol and three live cartridges from the three men who were caught. They were identified as Santosh Ram alias Santosh Verma from Hilsa in Nalanda and Randhir Ram and Ranjit Ram, both from Gaurichak in rural Patna.