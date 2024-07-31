Class 3 student shot by schoolmate in Bihar: Police

A nine-year-old student opened fire on one of his schoolmates on the premises of a private school in Bihar’s Supaul district on Wednesday, police said adding that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murderous attack. Police said that the accused suddenly took out a gun from the bag and fired on the victim on the school premises. (Representational image)

Supaul superintendent of police (SP) Shaishav Yadav said the injured, a Class 3 student, is out of danger after treatment. The accused managed to flee from the spot. Police have detained Santosh Kumar, the owner of the for detailed interrogation.

Police said that the accused suddenly took out a gun from the bag and fired on the victim. Other students screamed and rushed out of the school.

The victim’s parents said when they reached the school premises, they found a bullet injury on his hand while a pistol’s magazine was lying on the spot.

Angered over the incident, a group of people ransacked classrooms and the principal’s chamber. The locals also blocked the main road and disrupted vehicular traffic, demanding action against the culprit

“Raids are on against the accused and his parents. A first information report (FIR) would be lodged against the boy and his father at Triveniganj police station. SDPO and SHO of Trivenigang are camping at the spot. We are also taking statements of the school staff and the villagers,” said the SP.