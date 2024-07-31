 Class 3 student shot by schoolmate in Bihar: Police - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Class 3 student shot by schoolmate in Bihar: Police

ByAvinash Kumar
Jul 31, 2024 05:03 PM IST

Police said the victim is out of danger after treatment and they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murderous attack

A nine-year-old student opened fire on one of his schoolmates on the premises of a private school in Bihar’s Supaul district on Wednesday, police said adding that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murderous attack.

Police said that the accused suddenly took out a gun from the bag and fired on the victim on the school premises. (Representational image)
Police said that the accused suddenly took out a gun from the bag and fired on the victim on the school premises. (Representational image)

Supaul superintendent of police (SP) Shaishav Yadav said the injured, a Class 3 student, is out of danger after treatment. The accused managed to flee from the spot. Police have detained Santosh Kumar, the owner of the for detailed interrogation.

Police said that the accused suddenly took out a gun from the bag and fired on the victim. Other students screamed and rushed out of the school.

The victim’s parents said when they reached the school premises, they found a bullet injury on his hand while a pistol’s magazine was lying on the spot.

Angered over the incident, a group of people ransacked classrooms and the principal’s chamber. The locals also blocked the main road and disrupted vehicular traffic, demanding action against the culprit

“Raids are on against the accused and his parents. A first information report (FIR) would be lodged against the boy and his father at Triveniganj police station. SDPO and SHO of Trivenigang are camping at the spot. We are also taking statements of the school staff and the villagers,” said the SP.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Patna / Class 3 student shot by schoolmate in Bihar: Police
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On