Father and son accused of being police informers, killed by Maoists in Bihar

Left Wing Extremists (LWE) in Bihar’s Jamui district slit throats of a father-son duo before shooting them, accusing them of being police informers, late on Wednesday night. In the last two years, the ultras have killed at least 20 civilians in the state after declaring them to be spies working for security forces.

The deceased have been identified as Chopay Hembram (60) and his son Arjun Hembram (32), residents of Baratand village. They were both assassinated on the foothills of Maoist-dominated Chakai-Bogi hill, at the border of Chakai and Charka Patthar police stations in the district, a police officer said.

According to eyewitness accounts, an armed group of outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit stormed into the village at around 12.30 am and abducted the duo from their houses. The outlaws dragged the men out even as their families pleaded their innocence.

The Maoists fired three blank rounds to terrorise the villagers and raised ‘Lal Salaam’ slogans before vanishing into the hilly-forest area, where the captured duo was thrashed and their throat slit before being shot with bullets, police said.

Jamui sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Dr Rakesh Kumar said the villagers later recovered their bodies lying at two separate places on Thursday morning. Police said it also appeared that the Maoists first slit the duo’s throat before shooting them.

Police also found handwritten Maoist posters from the spot claiming that they killed the father and the son for acting as police informers. The note also warned other villagers of similar consequences if they opted to be police informers.

Villagers and members of the deceased families alleged the police arrived very late despite being informed about the incident.

The SDPO added that an FIR had been lodged in the case and a search operation had begun in Jamui and adjoining Giridih district of Jharkhand.