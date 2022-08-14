Lalu set to return to Patna on Aug 17, Tejashwi recalls father’s ‘brotherhood’ with Nitish
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) chief Lalu Prasad is set to return to Patna from New Delhi on August 17, for the first time since Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and formed the government in alliance with RJD and other parties.
RJD functionaries said the former chief minister will reach Patna from New Delhi by an evening flight on August 17 and meet party workers and leaders at his 10 Circular road residence.
“The RJD chief is likely to visit Hajipur on August 19 in connection with a court case related to violation of code of conduct,” said Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Prasad’s younger son and his heir apparent.
RJD’s state unit president Jagdanand Singh said Prasad has a scheduled programme of meeting party MLAs and functionaries on August 17 at 10, Circular Road. “We have drafted his programme on behalf of the party. The RJD chief will give blessings to the party MLAs and other functionaries in view of the formation of GA government,” he said.
Meanwhile, Tejashwi on Sunday underlined the “brotherhood” his father and Nitish Kumar have always shared. He recalled how Kumar had addressed him as “son of my brother-like friend Lalu Prasad” during a face-off with him in the state Assembly. “Though it was an admonition, it suggests CM Kumar always had a relationship with us. On one occasion, when he asked me to sit down, he was giving a command to show his love and affection for me,” the RJD leader said.
Speculation is rife in political circles that Prasad may also meet Kumar.
CM Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav had taken oath of office on August 10.
Since his release on bail from jail in April last year in the fodder scam cases in which he had been convicted, an ailing Lalu Prasad has been mostly staying at the residence of his daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, only occasionally visiting Patna for brief spells.
Currently, he is recovering from a shoulder fracture following a fall at his residence in Patna on July 3, after which he was airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for treatment. Prasad was discharged from AIIMS on July 22.
We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Spice of life | Independence is in the air, give peace, love a chance
Whenever I drive towards my village, which is minutes away from the Indo-Pak border of Attari-Wagah, I tune in to City FM 89.0, a popular radio station of Pakistan, the frequency of which is received in our border villages. If I have guests along, I ardently introduce it to them, too. “Do you know the song you're listening to is being played by a Pakistani radio broadcaster?” I tell them.
