 Man thrashed, arrested after bid to manhandle Giriraj - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man thrashed, arrested after bid to manhandle Giriraj

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Aug 31, 2024 09:36 PM IST

“The bearded person dressed like a Moulvi came to me with a petition and asked me to look into it. I told him the Janta Darbar is over and he should have come on time. He then started shouting slogans against me. At one point of time, it appeared he would physically attack me,” the union minister later said.

A man who allegedly attempted to manhandle union minister Giriraj Singh at a public meeting in Bihar’s Begusarai on Saturday was thrashed by BJP supporters and later arrested by police.

Union minister Giriraj Singh speaks with the press after the incident. (PTI)
Union minister Giriraj Singh speaks with the press after the incident. (PTI)

According to eyewitnesses, the Lok Sabha MP from Begusarai had just concluded a public meeting at Balia and was walking down the stage when the man, later identified as Mohammad Sahjadu Zaman alias Saiky, approached him with a petition.

“The bearded person dressed like a Moulvi came to me with a petition and asked me to look into it. I told him the Janta Darbar is over and he should have come on time. He then started shouting slogans against me. At one point of time, it appeared he would physically attack me,” Singh later said.

He claimed the person was not talking in an appropriate manner. “He was overpowered by the people gathered there and handed over to the police later,” the minister said.

Begusarai superintendent of police (SP) Maneesh said, “The person is in the custody of the police. We are investigating the matter”.

The union minister for rural development and panchayati raj later told reporters, “Tejashwi and Akhilesh Yadav will stand for persons who keep beard. But I am not scared.”

Saiky, a resident of Lakhminia in Begusarai, is the ward councillor and member of Aam Aadmi Party.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (Begusarai range), Rasheed Zaman, said Saiky has been arrested and an FIR has been lodged against him at the Balia police station. “He is being questioned,” he said.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Patna / Man thrashed, arrested after bid to manhandle Giriraj
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On