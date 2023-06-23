We are going to defeat BJP together: Rahul Gandhi ahead of Opposition meeting

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday has requested all Opposition parties to come together and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections. Gandhi was accompanied by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal in the gathering. (HT Photo | Santosh Kumar)

Gandhi called on the party workers in Bihar to help the Congress defeat the BJP’s ideology of hate.

Gandhi was addressing party workers at the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) headquarters ahead of the crucial meeting of the opposition parties, convened by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary KC Venugopal and other senior party leaders were present in the function organised to celebrate the completion of the 4000-km long Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In his address to party workers, Gandhi asserted that hate can only be defeated with love.

“You know that hate cannot be countered with hate. It can be defeated only with love. The Congress is working to unite the country and spread love. That is why we have come to Bihar because the DNA of the Congress is in Bihar,” Gandhi said.

“On one hand, there is the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and on the other the BJP and RSS’ ‘Bharat Todo’ ideology,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi heaped praises on the contributions of Bihar party workers during the historic yatra adding that they have come here to unite the opposition and defeat the BJP.

“All the opposition parties have come here, and we are to defeat the BJP. You have seen it during the Karnataka assembly results. BJP leaders were saying that they will register a huge victory in Karnataka,” said Gandhi.

The former Congress president said that the party will win the assembly elections in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

“They (people) now understand the Narendra Modi’s BJP is striving to help only two-three persons (in the country),” said Gandhi.

Gandhi called on the leaders to defend the party workers as they were fighting for the ideology of the country.

“Congress is striving for the ideology of “Bharat Jodo”, while the BJP-RSS is spearheading the ideology of ‘Bharat Todo’ and spreading hatred. This is why he came to Bihar,” said the Congress leader.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress chief Kharge said the opposition parties should form a united force.

“We will win the whole country if we win Bihar. This is why it’s important that all leaders sink their differences and put up a united fight to protect the Constitution, democracy and the true spirit of the nation,” said the AICC president.

