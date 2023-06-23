Home / India News / Mallikarjun Kharge gives ‘win Bihar, win country’ mantra ahead of opposition leaders' meet in Patna

Mallikarjun Kharge gives ‘win Bihar, win country’ mantra ahead of opposition leaders' meet in Patna

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2023 12:12 PM IST

The Congress president urged the party workers to work towards marking a win in Bihar leaving the differences behind.

If we register a victory in Bihar, then we can win across the country, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while addressing party workers in Patna ahead of the mega meeting of Opposition leaders. He made an appeal to the party workers to work towards winning in the state ‘to save the Constitution and democracy’, leaving all the differences aside.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge(ANI)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge(ANI)

Follow Opposition meeting in Patna LIVE updates here

“Bihar cannot be separated from the Congress ideology and principles. If we win Bihar, then we will win the across the country,” he said. Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other Opposition leaders reached Patna to attend the meeting convened by chief minister Nitish Kumar. The meeting aims to chart out a road for the opposition unity in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

After Kharge, Rahul Gandhi took the centre stage and said his party will win in Telangana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh by defeating the BJP. "You saw what happened in Karnataka. The BJP leaders toured everywhere, made long speeches and claimed that they will have a sweep. But did you see what happened? I am saying this from this stage that you won't see the BJP in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Madhya Pradesh. Why? Because the Congress is standing with the poor,” he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nitish kumar bihar congress opposition + 2 more
nitish kumar bihar congress opposition + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out