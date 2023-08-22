No deal with JD(U) for elevating Tejashwi as CM: Lalu

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said there was no deal as such with the Janata Dal (United) over elevating Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as the CM but people do want to see his son in the top executive post of the state one day. Lalu Prasad with wife Rabri Devi and son Tej Pratap Yadav at his native village in Gopalganj district. (PTI)

“Right now, our focus is to oust the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government from the Centre. There has been no talk or any deal stuck with JD(U) for elevating Tejaswhi as CM,” he told reporters in Gopalganj, where he is on a visit to his native village of Phulwaria after a long time.

Prasad said the Opposition bloc I.N D. I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) would have conveners in charge of three to four states for co-ordination work, including seat adjustment among parties. He said details, including seat sharing, would be finalised at the Mumbai meeting of the bloc on August 31 and September 1.

“We want INDIA bloc comprising of 18-19 parties to remain intact,” he said.

“There could be a convener of the bloc. We will all decide it at the Mumbai meeting collectively,” Prasad said.

The RJD chief evaded a question on whether there were chances of CM Nitish Kumar being elected as convener of the new bloc. “We will take decisions collectively,” he said.

“Our objective is to put formidable candidates against BJP and NDA candidates,” he said.

Prasad also shared his experience of recovering after a kidney transplant in December 2022, saying his second daughter Rohini Archarya had given him a “new life” by donating one of her kidneys. “I have been asked to maintain precaution in food habits, but sometimes there is violation,” he said.

Umbrella row

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP leaders slammed the state government over a police officer holding an umbrella to shelter Lalu Prasad from rains.

“The state government should suspend the SDPO rank officer for holding an umbrella over RJD chief’s head during his visit to his native village in Gopalganj. The RJD chief is not holding any constitutional post and is on bail after conviction in fodder scam cases. But it is surprising the local administration is on toes during Prasad’s personal visit to his home district,” former deputy CM Sushil Modi said in a press statement.

RJD state spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said the policeman held the umbrella since it was raining heavily in the morning during the Prasad’s to his village. “Out of courtesy and humanity, one policeman held an umbrella over RJD chief’s head. It was a humane gesture . Besides, RJD chief is also a former chief minister and a national leader. BJP has no real issues. It is frustrated because the RJD chief is one of the main challengers of the party,” Yadav said.

