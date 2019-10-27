PM Modi ushered in ‘Aadhunik Ram Rajya’: Yogi Adityanath

cities

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the man who ushered in ‘Aadhunik Ram Rajya’ in India by ensuring that all schemes of the government reached the common man irrespective of his caste and religion.

Yogi was addressing the gathering at the ‘Ram Katha Park’ in Ayodhya on Deepotsav, on Diwali eve.

On the occasion, the CM also laid foundation stone and dedicated to the people projects worth Rs 226 crore.

Deputy speaker and assistant minister of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar was the chief guest at this year Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya.

“India’s cultural heritage has reached the world under PM Modi,” said the CM.

“Be it Deepotsav of Ayodhya, Dev Deepawali of Varanasi, Kumbh (Prayagraj) or yoga, Modi has ensured that India’s culture reached across the world,” added the CM.

Yogi also listed out various scheme of the Modi government, including PM Awas Yojana, toilet for every household, Ujjwala gas scheme for the poor and Ayushman Bharat, world’s largest government-funded healthcare scheme.

Yogi also took a pot shot at the opposition. “Earlier, governments used to shy away from Ayodhya. But since BJP formed the government in the state, I have myself visited Ayodhya around 18 times.”

He attacked Pakistan without taking its name. “Now, under PM Modi things have changed. India does not harass anyone (neighbour). But we give a befitting reply when anyone harasses us,” he said.

“Now, India is being recognised as a world leader,” he asserted.

SIDELIGHTS

Fiji dy speaker mentions

historic links with India

Veena Bhatnagar, deputy speaker of Fiji, who was chief guest at this year’s Deepostav, surprised the audience by starting her speech with a ‘Ram Bhajan’.

Speaking in perfect Hindi, Bhatnagar thanked the Modi government for inviting her for the Deepotsav.

Apprising the gathering about historic links between India and Fiji, Bhatnagar said: “In 1879 our ancestors, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, went to Fiji. They worked there and established themselves and have nurtured their culture.”

The Fijian deputy speaker also apprised the gathering about 2000 Ramayan mandalis (groups) in Fiji who recite Ramayan every Tuesday.

Overwhelmed by the public response, Bhatnagar said: “Every Indian in Fiji wants to visit India at least once in his/her lifetime,” said Bhatnagar.

She also talked about PM Modi’s clean India campaign and the government’s efforts to clean river Ganga.

Bhatnagar ended her speech with a devotional song dedicated to Lord Ram.

Humanity takes inspiration

from Lord Ram: Anandiben

Addressing the gathering, Governor Anandiben Patel said: “The entire humanity takes inspiration from multifaceted personality of Lord Ram.”

“This is the third Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya by the Yogi Adityanath’s government,” she said.

The government is doing everything for Ayodhya’s development, she added.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, cultural minister Neelkant Tewari and union minister Prahlad Singh Patel, chief secretary RK Tewari and several ministers in the state government were also present.

‘Ram Ki Paidi’ makeover

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced makeover of ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ ghat in Ayodhya on the lines of ‘Har Ki Paidi; in Haridwar.

“There will be complete makeover of Ram Ki Paidi on the lines of Har Ki Paidi in Haridwar,” said the CM.

“The Ram Ki Paidi will have continuous flow of water like ‘Har Ki Paidi’ where devotees will be able to take holy dip,” he announced

Return journey of Lord Ram

Earlier, replicating return the journey of Lord Ram to Ayodhya along with his younger brother Lakshman and wife Sita by a Pushpak viman, artistes descended at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya by a helicopter.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and Fiji deputy speaker received them at the helipad.

Like Bharat welcomed Lord Ram on his return to Ayodhya after his 14-year exile and killing of demon king Ravan, Yogi and others carried out ‘Raj Tilak’ of Lord Ram.

