Police department to hold promotional runs before all-women marathon on March 8

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:55 IST

Gurugram: To support an all-women marathon due to be held on March 8, the police department along with the district administration has decided to organise promotional runs from February 22 to March 4 in different areas of the city. The all-women marathon, ‘Run for Her’, is being held to observe International Women’s Day.

According to the schedule prepared by the police department, the promotional run will be conducted in Manesar, Badshahpur and Sector 50 on February 22; Sector 17/18 and 53 on February 23; Sohna and Udyog Vihar on February 24; Sector 29, Civil Lines and Bajghera on February 25; Sector 5 and Sushant Lok on February 26; Sector 10 on February 27; Kherki Dhaula and Shivaji Nagar on February 28; and DLF Phase I and Sector 9 A on February 29.

The race will be held at Sector 56 and Bhondsi on March 1; IMT Manesar and DLF Phase II on March 2; DLF Phase III and Palam Vihar on March 3; and Sector 40 and 65 on March 4. Likewise, the district administration will be holding the run in Sohna, Farukkhnagar, Pataudi, Dhankot, and Jharsa.

In a letter issued by Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of police, Manesar, Gurugram to all police stations, women police constables deployed at police stations in the respective areas will be participating in the promotional run.

Subhash Boken, Gurugam Police PRO, said, “Besides women police constables, female athletes and local women will also participate in the run.”

The run would be organised from 8am to 10am and the traffic police have been directed to ensure that vehicular movement is not disrupted.

On March 8, the marathon would be held in categories of 5km, 10km, 21km and 42.2km. According to OP Singh, principal secretary, sports and youth welfare department, more than 1,300 people have registered so far for the marathon till now which includes as many 50 people in the 42.2km category, of which 29 people are above the age of 50.

Over 706 have registered for the 5km category, 430 for the 10km, and 137 for the 21km run. A majority of those registered are in the age group of 18 to 35. The winners of these races would be given prizes of Rs 10 lakh each.

“On March 8, various runs will be flagged off from cyber hub at 8am and will end at Ansal Institute Chowk, Golf Course Road. On the day, service lanes will be used for public use or emergencies. On Saturday, police teams will be inspecting the marathon route to prepare a detailed report,” said Boken.