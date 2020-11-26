e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Principal of Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, gets global stroke services award

Principal of Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, gets global stroke services award

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Jeyaraj D Pandian
Jeyaraj D Pandian
         

Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal, Christian Medical College, was conferred with the global stroke services award by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) for his contribution to the development of stroke care services in India and other developing countries.

He is the first Asian to receive this award at the recently concluded joint virtual World Stroke Congress and European Stroke Organisation Conference held in Vienna, Austria.

Dr Pandian is also the current vice-president of the WSO. He had chaired the international working group of the world stroke campaign and is a member of several committees in WSO. Dr Pandian developed the Ludhiana urban population-based stroke registry in the year 2013 and, with the department of community medicine at CMC, completed the rural population-based stroke registry two years ago.

Dr William Bhatti, director, CMC, said that it was a matter of great honour for CMC, Ludhiana, and the state of Punjab

top news
India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Tighter corporate governance to lead to better performance: SBI chairman
Tighter corporate governance to lead to better performance: SBI chairman
Delhi’s daily Covid toll continues to remain below 100; 5,475 new cases logged
Delhi’s daily Covid toll continues to remain below 100; 5,475 new cases logged
Mamata Banerjee made SRK brand ambassador as he’s a Khan: Bengal BJP chief
Mamata Banerjee made SRK brand ambassador as he’s a Khan: Bengal BJP chief
India must engage with Taiwan, and not just because of China | Opinion
India must engage with Taiwan, and not just because of China | Opinion
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In